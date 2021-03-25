Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $27.49 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Advisors Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,011,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 170,439 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises 1.1% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Kinder Morgan worth $27,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 21,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 215,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 33,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 14,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.59.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.38. 581,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,912,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 323.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.03. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

