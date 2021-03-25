Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $45.06 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,636 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,622 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.7% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $45,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.17. 152,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,653,212. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.42. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $80.62 and a 52-week high of $120.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Cowen lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

