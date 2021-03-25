Advisors Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,621 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $12,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,160 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $1,455,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 29,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 16,095 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,077,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $41.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Several research firms recently commented on WFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.96.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

