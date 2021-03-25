Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 49,704 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Advisors Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 585,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49,704 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 2.4% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $63,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $799,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $360,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 69,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after buying an additional 14,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM traded up $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $110.06. 620,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,876,301. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

