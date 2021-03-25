Advisors Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,088 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $20,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BDX. Morgan Stanley raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

Shares of BDX traded down $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $240.64. The stock had a trading volume of 15,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a PE ratio of 88.56, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.11 and a 200 day moving average of $242.86. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $199.15 and a twelve month high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

