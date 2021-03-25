Advisors Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Advisors Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Williams-Sonoma worth $12,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,323,000 after buying an additional 707,625 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,693,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 39,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,484,000 after buying an additional 100,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $4.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $170.82. The stock had a trading volume of 45,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $184.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.02.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total value of $1,730,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,792,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,420 shares of company stock worth $3,793,700. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.84.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

