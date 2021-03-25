Advisors Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 49,224 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 2.6% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $69,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $458.53. 90,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,712. The company has a fifty day moving average of $469.37 and a 200 day moving average of $415.83. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $209.22 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The company has a market capitalization of $187.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.24, for a total transaction of $197,418.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Insiders sold 20,468 shares of company stock worth $9,697,857 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.