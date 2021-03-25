Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.66

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.66 and traded as high as $1.20. Aeterna Zentaris shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 5,115,977 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aeterna Zentaris stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,123,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 286,853 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.79% of Aeterna Zentaris worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology and endocrinology. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

