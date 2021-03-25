Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE) traded up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.28. 94,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 46,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a current ratio of 19.94, a quick ratio of 19.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$390.05 million and a PE ratio of -56.00.

Africa Energy Company Profile (CVE:AFE)

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. It holds a 90% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 2B offshore that covers an area of 3,604 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 30% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 covering an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 4.9% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 19,000 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin off the southern coast of South Africa.

