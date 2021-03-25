AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target Raised to $9.50 at Desjardins

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Desjardins from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AGF Management from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AGF Management from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on AGF Management from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from $6.75 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGF Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGFMF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825. AGF Management has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $6.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.74.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

