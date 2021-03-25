Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.39% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRN opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $131.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 3.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.44. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Muneer A. Satter purchased 9,000,000 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 267,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 26,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of stabilized cell-permeating alpha-helical peptides in the oncology and other therapeutic areas in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a cell-permeating peptide, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.