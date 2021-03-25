Aion (AION) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $44.87 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $134.92 million and $44.87 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52,429.64 or 0.99558517 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00033228 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00011594 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.90 or 0.00364393 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.06 or 0.00283041 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $374.28 or 0.00710727 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00075199 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002826 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

