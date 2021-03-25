Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 114.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,524 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $277.39. 10,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,341. The company has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.25 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $264.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Citigroup cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday. Societe Generale raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.29.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.