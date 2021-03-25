Airbloc One Day Trading Volume Reaches $104,646.00 (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Airbloc token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0362 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Airbloc has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Airbloc has a market capitalization of $9.13 million and $104,646.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00023955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00050368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $337.46 or 0.00645260 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00063540 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00023922 BTC.

Airbloc Token Profile

Airbloc (ABL) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Buying and Selling Airbloc

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

