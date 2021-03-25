AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.56

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.56 and traded as high as $32.05. AirBoss of America shares last traded at $31.98, with a volume of 1,657 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABSSF shares. CIBC increased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$27.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$33.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$29.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.56.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

