Akropolis (AKRO) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $52.74 Million

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 25th. Akropolis has a market capitalization of $135.65 million and approximately $52.74 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akropolis coin can now be bought for $0.0501 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Akropolis has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Akropolis alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00025459 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00049269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $333.91 or 0.00640931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00063789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00024208 BTC.

Akropolis Profile

Akropolis (CRYPTO:AKRO) is a coin. Its launch date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,709,327,981 coins. Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akropolis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akropolis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.