Alerian MLP ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 58,738 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 920% compared to the average volume of 5,758 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,241,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,503. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.71. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,880,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,469,000 after buying an additional 203,300 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,343,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,795,000 after buying an additional 418,031 shares in the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,007,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,203,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,857,000 after buying an additional 127,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,189,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,516,000 after acquiring an additional 306,250 shares in the last quarter.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

