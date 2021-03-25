Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 77.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 335,045 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $22,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on BABA shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.97.

BABA traded down $4.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $225.16. 592,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,196,951. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $609.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $184.52 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $18.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

