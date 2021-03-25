All Sports (SOC) Market Cap Hits $32.62 Million

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. All Sports has a market capitalization of $32.62 million and approximately $7.82 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One All Sports token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, All Sports has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get All Sports alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00025586 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00049622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $328.97 or 0.00632964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00063321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00023884 BTC.

All Sports Profile

SOC is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling All Sports

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.