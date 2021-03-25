Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 256,638 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.23% of Allegheny Technologies worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATI. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 133,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 22.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 131,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ATI opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.99. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $22.87.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $658.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 8,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $167,459.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 206,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,722.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,433 shares of company stock worth $729,459 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ATI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

