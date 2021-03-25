Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,580 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,394,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,383,000 after purchasing an additional 89,814 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 22.7% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,751,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,464,000 after purchasing an additional 323,782 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,491,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,868,000 after purchasing an additional 115,735 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,445,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,677,000 after purchasing an additional 185,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,213,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,537,000 after purchasing an additional 116,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $53.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.51 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.36.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.70%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

