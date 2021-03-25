Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Decreased by Guardian Point Capital LP

Guardian Point Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 5.5% of Guardian Point Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Guardian Point Capital LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Grove Capital LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 38.9% in the third quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 81.3% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 1,490 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,087.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,167.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,174.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.40, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,885.78 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

