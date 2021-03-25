America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.28

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.28 and traded as high as $5.83. America First Multifamily Investors shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 334,891 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.83 million, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.28.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from America First Multifamily Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
About America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX)
America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.
Read More: What is the Beige Book?
Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.