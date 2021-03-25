America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.28

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.28 and traded as high as $5.83. America First Multifamily Investors shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 334,891 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.83 million, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.28.

Get America First Multifamily Investors alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from America First Multifamily Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATAX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,051,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 480,873 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 91.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 605,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 288,925 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the third quarter valued at $687,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 154.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 149,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 90,956 shares in the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX)

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.