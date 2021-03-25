American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $8,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,818,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $479,926,000 after acquiring an additional 617,700 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,633,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $476,848,000 after purchasing an additional 190,916 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,486,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $132,980,000 after purchasing an additional 104,757 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,380,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $182,302,000 after buying an additional 759,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,359,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,267,000 after buying an additional 90,374 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $135.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.93 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.