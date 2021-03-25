American International Group Inc. Sells 2,422 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,292 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $8,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 153.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC opened at $165.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.92. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $180.35.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

FRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.69.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

