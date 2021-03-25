Amit Kumar Purchases 5,000 Shares of Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Stock

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) CEO Amit Kumar acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $24,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amit Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 29th, Amit Kumar acquired 10,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $37,300.00.

Shares of ANIX traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.73. 989,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,537. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.49. The firm has a market cap of $128.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.58.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ANIX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,588 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

