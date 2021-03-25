Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 407,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of Amkor Technology worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMKR. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 215.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMKR stock opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.63. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $83,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,153.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $236,531.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,552 shares in the company, valued at $796,056.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,952,964 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMKR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amkor Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

