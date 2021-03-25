Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,629 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $140,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 280.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 624,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,179,000 after purchasing an additional 32,099 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,116,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $284.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $284.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $103.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.77, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.16 and a 1-year high of $298.31.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 2,114,149 shares of company stock worth $597,578,500 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

