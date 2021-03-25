Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,192 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Biogen worth $130,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth about $44,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth about $71,000. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 90.5% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Biogen by 100.7% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 53,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,119,000 after buying an additional 26,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB opened at $265.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $271.09 and a 200 day moving average of $265.46. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.47.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

