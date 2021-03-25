Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 224.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,886,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,455,597 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Kinder Morgan worth $107,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 21,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 215,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 33,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 14,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.03. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 323.80, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.59.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.