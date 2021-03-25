Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,045,327 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 88.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,227,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045,327 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of Phillips 66 worth $155,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,077,073,000 after buying an additional 3,727,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,301,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,032 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 327.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,053,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,212 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,997,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,501 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,759,000 after purchasing an additional 825,030 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $82.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.27. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

