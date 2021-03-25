Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $121.39 Million Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 533,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,398 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.85% of Generac worth $121,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,361,000 after acquiring an additional 18,909 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 2,155.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 29,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $296.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $315.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.22 and a 1 year high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.77 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.33.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total transaction of $2,248,633.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock worth $12,817,815 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

