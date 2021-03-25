Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $131.29 Million Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 898,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,338 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of Elastic worth $131,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Elastic by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Elastic by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 341.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Elastic news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 675,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total value of $97,665,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 809,317 shares of company stock valued at $116,362,529 in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ESTC stock opened at $111.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.15 and a beta of 1.16. Elastic has a twelve month low of $46.27 and a twelve month high of $176.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.66 and a 200-day moving average of $137.08.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.47 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. On average, analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.65.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

