Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $146 Million Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,177,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 381,361 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.67% of PPL worth $145,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 220,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 40,640 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 539,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,203,000 after buying an additional 15,168 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,569,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,672,000 after buying an additional 46,406 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $129,042.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,161.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,090.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $28.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.03. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.18.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

