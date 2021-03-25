Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,730,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455,925 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $137,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,094,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,189,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $3,727,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,107,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,213,000 after purchasing an additional 176,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADM opened at $55.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $31.88 and a 12-month high of $59.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.24 and a 200-day moving average of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 45.68%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

