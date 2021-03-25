Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 41,628 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 457,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,628 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Synopsys worth $118,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total transaction of $6,000,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,111,291.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total transaction of $1,716,425.64. Insiders sold 59,483 shares of company stock worth $15,856,487 over the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $233.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.91 and a 52 week high of $300.91. The firm has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.88 and its 200-day moving average is $238.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

SNPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

