Analysts Anticipate AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) to post earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.53. AstraZeneca reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,797,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,489,300. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.79. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $64.94. The firm has a market cap of $130.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 106.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

