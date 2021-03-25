Analysts Anticipate Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will announce ($2.72) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.15) and the lowest is ($3.50). Delta Air Lines posted earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 433.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $5.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

DAL traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.18. 596,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,583,966. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The stock has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.80.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 156,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 23,848 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 40.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after buying an additional 52,742 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

