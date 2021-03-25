Analysts Anticipate Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) will announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the lowest is $1.13. Santander Consumer USA reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14,100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $4.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Santander Consumer USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.78.

Shares of NYSE SC traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,423,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,451. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average is $22.39. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.15. Santander Consumer USA has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 59.10, a current ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In related news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $393,993.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,504.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 14,026,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,142,000 after purchasing an additional 141,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,737 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,026,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 512.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 293,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 126,682 shares during the period.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

