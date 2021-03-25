Analysts Expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.22 Billion

Analysts predict that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will announce sales of $31.22 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.51 billion. Chevron reported sales of $31.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year sales of $127.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.58 billion to $136.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $132.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $115.80 billion to $145.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.39.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $104.70 on Thursday. Chevron has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $112.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $201.69 billion, a PE ratio of -17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

