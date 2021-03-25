Analysts Expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $739.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will post sales of $739.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $747.05 million and the lowest is $726.30 million. IDEXX Laboratories posted sales of $626.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year sales of $3.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IDXX. Barclays began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.40.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $472.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $512.14 and a 200 day moving average of $461.41. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $200.66 and a 52 week high of $573.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total transaction of $7,450,028.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,578,628.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,846.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,742 shares in the company, valued at $9,108,920.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,698,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,951,000 after purchasing an additional 42,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,674,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

