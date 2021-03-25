Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) recently:

3/24/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $510.00 to $564.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $500.00 to $510.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – SVB Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $547.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of SVB Financial have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Growth in loans and deposits, and global expansion strategy will support the company’s financials, going forward. The deal to acquire Boston Private is expected to be earnings accretive, while the acquisition of the debt investment business of WestRiver Group will likely help SVB Financial further cement its foothold in the innovation economy. A strong balance sheet position and efforts to improve non-interest income bode well for SVB Financial. However, near-zero interest rates are likely to continue putting pressure on margins. Also, elevated operating expenses are expected to hurt bottom-line growth.”

3/18/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $500.00 to $510.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $500.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – SVB Financial Group is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $500.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $500.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $425.00 to $450.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – SVB Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $555.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of SVB Financial have outperformed the industry over the past year. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company’s fourth-quarter 2020 results indicate rise in revenues, solid loan balance and provision benefits. Growth in loans and deposits, and global expansion strategy will support the company’s financials. The deal to acquire Boston Private is expected to be earnings accretive, while the acquisition of the debt investment business of WestRiver Group will likely help SVB Financial further cement its foothold in the innovation economy. While near-zero interest rates are likely to continue putting pressure on margins and elevated costs are expected to hurt the bottom line, a strong balance sheet position and efforts to improve non-interest income bode well for the future.”

1/27/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $390.00 to $425.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $510.00 to $600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of SIVB stock traded up $8.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $495.65. 682,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,418. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $136.63 and a fifty-two week high of $577.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $518.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.33. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total value of $2,507,858.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at $10,414,920.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total transaction of $662,098.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,311.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

