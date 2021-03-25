Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) recently:
- 3/25/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/24/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/9/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.
- 3/5/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating.
- 3/2/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $27.00 to $35.00.
- 1/26/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.73. 5,668,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,448,365. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.03. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $40.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $124,952.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
