Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) recently:

3/25/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

3/5/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating.

3/2/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $39.00.

1/27/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $27.00 to $35.00.

1/26/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.73. 5,668,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,448,365. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.03. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $40.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $124,952.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

