Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Novartis (NVS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Novartis (NYSE: NVS):

3/23/2021 – Novartis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

3/22/2021 – Novartis is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Novartis had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus.

3/10/2021 – Novartis was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/2/2021 – Novartis had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/1/2021 – Novartis was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $110.00.

NVS traded up $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.23. 28,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.27 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $3.3784 dividend. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Novartis in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

