Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for The Progressive (PGR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of The Progressive (NYSE: PGR) recently:

3/24/2021 – The Progressive had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – The Progressive was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/18/2021 – The Progressive had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – The Progressive was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/25/2021 – The Progressive had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $91.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – The Progressive had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

2/1/2021 – The Progressive had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $108.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – The Progressive was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Progressive fourth-quarter earnings beat estimates. It continues to gain on higher premiums, given its compelling product portfolio, leadership position and strength in both Vehicle and Property businesses. Focus on becoming a one-stop insurance destination, catering to customers opting for a combination of home and auto insurance, augurs well for growth. Policies in force and retention ratio should remain healthy. Competitive pricing to retain current customers and address customer needs with new offerings should continue to drive policy life expectancy. Shares of Progressive have outperformed the industry in a year. However, exposure to cat induces underwriting volatility. Escalating expenses due to higher losses and settlement expenses remain an overhang on margin. High debt level along with low times earned interest pose financial risk.”

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $1.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,315,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,518. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $70.11 and a 12-month high of $102.05. The stock has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.65 and its 200 day moving average is $92.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.45%.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,410,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,618 shares of company stock worth $2,202,362. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 43,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 14,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

