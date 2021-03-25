Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for NextEra Energy (NEE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) in the last few weeks:

3/16/2021 – NextEra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $66.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – NextEra Energy was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $87.00.

3/9/2021 – NextEra Energy is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – NextEra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $77.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – NextEra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – NextEra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $77.00 to $87.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NEE stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.37. The company had a trading volume of 294,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,602,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.77 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $143.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.84.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,595 shares of company stock valued at $11,582,980 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 2,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

