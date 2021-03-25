Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Prudential (PUK)

Prudential (NYSE: PUK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/23/2021 – Prudential was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/22/2021 – Prudential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/12/2021 – Prudential had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/10/2021 – Prudential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/5/2021 – Prudential had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

2/26/2021 – Prudential had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/26/2021 – Prudential had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/23/2021 – Prudential was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/11/2021 – Prudential had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/5/2021 – Prudential had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/4/2021 – Prudential was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/3/2021 – Prudential was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/29/2021 – Prudential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/29/2021 – Prudential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

NYSE:PUK traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.36. 150,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,302. Prudential plc has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $43.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.27.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1073 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Prudential by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,263,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,679,000 after purchasing an additional 180,855 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Prudential by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,596,000 after purchasing an additional 136,814 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Prudential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,812,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,244,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,931,000 after acquiring an additional 42,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

