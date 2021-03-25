Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Director Arnold M. Baskies Buys 10,000 Shares

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Director Arnold M. Baskies purchased 10,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00.

NASDAQ ANIX traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.73. 989,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,537. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $128.33 million, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.58.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anixa Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the third quarter worth $45,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Anixa Biosciences by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

