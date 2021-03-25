Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) CFO Jennifer Lew Sells 5,000 Shares

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) CFO Jennifer Lew sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $142,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $199,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ANNX traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.13. The company had a trading volume of 210,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,401. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.26. Annexon, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $38.01.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.17). Research analysts anticipate that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Annexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Annexon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Annexon by 505.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Annexon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Annexon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Annexon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

