AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Acquired by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,215 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of AppFolio worth $7,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,291,264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 35.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,350,000 after purchasing an additional 121,425 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 291,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,542,000 after purchasing an additional 27,907 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,084,000 after purchasing an additional 24,512 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the period. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $137.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.17. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $186.59.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). AppFolio had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 95.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

In other AppFolio news, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $700,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $5,262,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,350 shares of company stock worth $10,150,552 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.